ValuEngine Downgrades Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) to Sell

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OTCMKTS BKHYY traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 4,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.71. Bank Hapoalim has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.93 million during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

