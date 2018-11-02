ValuEngine Downgrades Verizon Communications (VZ) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

VZ traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,298,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109,976. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 207,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

