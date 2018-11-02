ValuEngine Lowers Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 118,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,204. The firm has a market cap of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

