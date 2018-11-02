ValuEngine Upgrades Dermira (DERM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Dermira stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 315,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Dermira has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Dermira had a negative net margin of 761.87% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dermira by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dermira by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

