Vanadium One Energy (VONE) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE) traded up 13.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 342,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 273,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

About Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

