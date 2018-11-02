Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $6,996,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 237,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 120,524 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $77.82 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

