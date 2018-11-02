ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg Sells 89,260 Shares

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 89,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $6,091,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 0.81. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $80.26.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in ViaSat by 158.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 800,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,707,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ViaSat by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 116,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter worth $4,580,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in ViaSat by 2.6% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,345,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,138,000 after acquiring an additional 59,556 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.