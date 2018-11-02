Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a report issued on Monday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TD Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,471. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.01. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 67.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.30%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.