Voya Financial (VOYA) PT Lowered to $58.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.