W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.22.

GRA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 552,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 99.77%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

