Walker & Dunlop (WD) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of WD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 331,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $251,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,357,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 606,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,915,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,217 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,013.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

