Waters Co. (WAT) Director Thomas P. Salice Sells 3,500 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WAT opened at $195.16 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann cut Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1,651.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $208,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

