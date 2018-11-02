Watkin Jones (WJG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the stock.

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 210.78 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,280.00. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.25 ($3.28).

Watkin Jones plc operates as a construction and development company in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through three segments: Student Accommodation Development, Residential Development, and Student Accommodation Management.

