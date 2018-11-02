WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $201,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $214,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

