WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 424,765 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $62,387,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,747,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,081,000 after buying an additional 480,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $44.61 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,090,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,636,648 shares of company stock valued at $239,240,175 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

