WCM Investment Management CA Buys 26,196 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.9% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.15% of Stryker worth $98,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $135,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. 5,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,203. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

