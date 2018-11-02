WEC Energy Group (WEC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.32-3.32 EPS.

WEC opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.27.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

