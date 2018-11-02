Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IBERIABANK (IBKC)

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

10/24/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – IBERIABANK was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

NASDAQ IBKC traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 389,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,038. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the second quarter worth $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 127.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the second quarter worth $224,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

