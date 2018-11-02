Weibo (WB) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WB. OTR Global started coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

WB traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 3,680,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Weibo has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Weibo by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Weibo by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

