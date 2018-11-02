Wells Fargo & Co Increases Phillips 66 (PSX) Price Target to $140.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $99.94. 80,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after purchasing an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,464,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.