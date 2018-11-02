Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,809,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after buying an additional 6,017,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,220,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,583,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,768,000 after buying an additional 2,436,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after buying an additional 2,372,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.