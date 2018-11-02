WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) PT Set at $15.00 by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given a $15.00 target price by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 40,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,333. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 86.68% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

