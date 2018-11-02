William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Veracyte (VCYT)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Veracyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,839. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $485,752.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $852,400 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Veracyte by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.