Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 1,742 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Willingdon Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,470.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 627,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 196,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Sunday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,500 shares of company stock worth $37,157,251. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.89. 2,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $93.70 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.