Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.12-10.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,473.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.