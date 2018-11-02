Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Wings has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $15.93 million and $407,915.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002785 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00253191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.85 or 0.09752751 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.