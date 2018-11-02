WMIH (COOP) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WMIH to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get WMIH alerts:

This table compares WMIH and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 119.08 WMIH Competitors $4.17 billion $594.98 million 20.41

WMIH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WMIH and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 1 1 1 0 2.00 WMIH Competitors 201 803 1036 49 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.96%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.79%. Given WMIH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 20.87% -54.06% -6.67%

Summary

WMIH competitors beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.