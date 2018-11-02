XBiotech (XBIT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,980. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 9,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,137.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,898,600 shares in the company, valued at $15,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,996 shares of company stock worth $1,596,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in XBiotech by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in XBiotech by 479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 73,652 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

