XPO Logistics (XPO) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.02. 1,794,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after purchasing an additional 508,479 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,567 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

