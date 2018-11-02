Yext Inc (YEXT) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 279.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Yext worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 387.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 899,394 shares of company stock valued at $20,724,841 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.82. Yext Inc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.