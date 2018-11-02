Yousef A. Valine Buys 3,000 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Stock

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) EVP Yousef A. Valine acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,141,000 after buying an additional 306,921 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 896,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

