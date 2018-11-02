Zacks: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alaska Communications Systems Group an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ALSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Alaska Communications Systems Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.91.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Communications Systems Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 205,018 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,093,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,431,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

