Zacks: Analysts Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will announce $7.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.39 million and the lowest is $6.90 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $6.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $30.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.64 million, with estimates ranging from $36.40 million to $44.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 230.15% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million.

CORV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mackie raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Correvio Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

NASDAQ CORV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.38. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,424. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Correvio Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Correvio Pharma stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,092,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

