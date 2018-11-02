Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International Inc (ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. ICF International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in ICF International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 64,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICF International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

