Zacks: Analysts Set $6.13 Price Target for iCAD Inc (ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iCAD an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

