Zacks: Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arvinas an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 312,500 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus purchased 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 354,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,600.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arvinas stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

