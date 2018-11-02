Zacks: Axos Financial (AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the eight analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Axos Financial’s rating score has improved by 12.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Axos Financial an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

NYSE AX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.67. 6,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $102.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.61 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 27.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financing services for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Through its subsidiary, the firm offers consumer and business banking products through its distribution channels and affinity partners.

