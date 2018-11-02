Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,502,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at $32,351,674.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

