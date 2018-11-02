Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Gordon T. Woods sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $141,005.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,301 shares of company stock valued at $275,320 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5,069.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,544. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.