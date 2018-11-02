Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aircastle Limited (AYR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Aircastle posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Aircastle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

AYR stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

In other Aircastle news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aircastle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aircastle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aircastle by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

