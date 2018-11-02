Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

Separately, US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,570. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.