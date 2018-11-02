Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) will post sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $16.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $126.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $135.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.40 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $217.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million.

REI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ REI opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

