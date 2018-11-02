Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Given $37.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBFV. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CBFV remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Richard B. Boyer sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $32,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,959 shares of company stock valued at $62,244 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 169.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,443,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

