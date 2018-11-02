Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Strong Sell

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $566,007.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $416,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $61,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $651,757.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,131 shares of company stock worth $66,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $227,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 213.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 108.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

