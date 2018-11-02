Zacks Investment Research Lowers Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Santander raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.23. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $10.41.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,636,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 73,215 shares during the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.