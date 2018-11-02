Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A10 Networks (ATEN) to Hold

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $89,714.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,035.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 124,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

