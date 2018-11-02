Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 102,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,470. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,330,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 74.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 783,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 333,891 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 617,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.