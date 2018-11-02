Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to “Hold”

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

