Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) vs. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Head to Head Survey

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 22.42% 12.88% 5.95% COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -552.97% -80.17% -41.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.99 $1.81 billion $8.03 14.31 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 37.41 -$6.02 million ($2.26) -2.32

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zimmer Biomet and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 8 15 0 2.52 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $133.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

