Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 257.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.05% of Zoe’s Kitchen worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZOES shares. ValuEngine raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

ZOES stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $249.36 million, a P/E ratio of -127.20 and a beta of 0.39. Zoe’s Kitchen Inc has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zoe`s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoe's Kitchen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoe's Kitchen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply