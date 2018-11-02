Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 257.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.05% of Zoe’s Kitchen worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZOES shares. ValuEngine raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

ZOES stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $249.36 million, a P/E ratio of -127.20 and a beta of 0.39. Zoe’s Kitchen Inc has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

